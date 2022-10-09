Misra interacts with officials, entrepreneurs

ITANAGAR, 8 Oct: Governor BD Mishra’s wife Neelam Misra interacted with senior officials of the textile & handicrafts department and SHGs at the Raj Bhavan in Shillong, Meghalaya, on Friday.

She urged the officials to motivate and assist the traditional weavers, especially the womenfolk, “in ensuring that the customary traditions continue to facilitate the progress and development of the society.”

Impressed by the initiatives of the government officials in the promotion of local handloom items, Misra urged everyone to “take the local products to global markets,” saying that “such steps would guarantee socioeconomic empowerment of women.”

Textile Principal Secretary Sampath Kumar, Textile Secretary FR Kharkongor, NIFT Director A Das, East Khasi Hills DC Isawanda Laloo and Textiles Secretary T Lyngwa were also present.

OSD to the Arunachal Pradesh textile & handicrafts secretary, Kari Lombi, along with Oju Welfare Association chairperson Ratan Anya were also present and interacted with the entrepreneurs of Meghalaya.

Documentaries on the textiles of Meghalaya and Arunachal were screened on the occasion. (Raj Bhavan)