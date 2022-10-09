Mentor FC defeats Deed Royal FC

DEED, 8 Oct: Mentor Football Club (FC) defeated Deed Royal FC by 3-0 goals on Saturday in the ongoing Deed-Pistana Circle Veteran Football Championship here in Lower Subansiri district.

Nich Talar of Mentor FC scored two goals, while Likha Tedir scored a goal in the second half of the match.

In another match, Sito Veteran FC drew with Deed Legend FC with both teams scoring three goals each. Nich Heli of Sito Veteran scored two goals, while the team’s captain, Nich Tain, scored one goal.

Toko Mej of Deed Legend FC scored two goals, and Neelam Jhon of the same team scored one goal.