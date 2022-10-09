iHMIS, telemedicine facility inaugurated

LONGDING, 8 Oct: An integrated health management information system (iHMIS) and ‘telemedicine’ facility, under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, was inaugurated by Longding ADC Mirpe Tato on Friday at the district hospital here, in the presence of DMO Dr Worar Taku and surgical specialist Dr Angun Tayeng.

The iHMIS helps in recording all medical reports and prescriptions electronically, storing information and supporting various departments of a hospital, such as laboratory, clinic, and pharmacy, in a single interface, making it easy for the departments to interact and share patient information.

It further aims at digitising all district hospitals, CHCs and PHCs and establishing a telemedicine network in the entire state with the TRIHMS and the Bakin Pertin General Hospital as the tertiary hubs for specialist consultation.

Telemedicine provides online healthcare to patients.

Speaking on the occasion, the ADC commended the idea behind the rollout of the iHMIS, saying that “it will be very beneficial for the general public of the district.”

He made special mention of the significant development in the health sector, and commended the DMO and his staff “for their dedication in serving the public of the district.”

Later, the ADC virtually inaugurated the telemedicine facilities at the Kanubari CHC and the Pongchau PHC.