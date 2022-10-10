Collective efforts needed to settle boundary disputes in NE: Sarma

GUWAHATI, 9 Oct: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday urged the governments of all Northeastern states to make collective efforts for a permanent solution to the interstate boundary disputes in the region.

Addressing the 70th plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) here, Sarma highlighted the measures taken for the settlement of boundary disputes in the region.

He said that 50 percent of Assam’s boundary dispute with Meghalaya has already been resolved, while the process has been initiated to reach a permanent solution with Arunachal Pradesh on the issue.

“There is, however, a need for collective efforts of all state governments of the region, if settlement to boundary disputes is to be permanent and final,” he said. (PTI)