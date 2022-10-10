Taki urges youths to work in positive direction

CHANGLANG, 9 Oct: Agriculture Minister Tage Taki on Sunday appealed to the youths to become good citizens “and utilise the youth force in positive works for communal harmony, peace, progress, and development of the state and the country.”

He was addressing the closing ceremony of the 3rd Rangfra Faith Promotion Society (RFPS) youth camp here.

“We should not try to destabilise the strong relationship and bonding with all human beings, and with nature,” he said.

He further said that the central government has introduced several schemes for the youths to become self-reliant.

“Youth force should produce good thought and positive energy.

All the positive energy needs to be utilised in good works for the welfare of people, communal harmony, peace, tranquillity, development, and eradication of social evils and stigma from the society,” he said.

Established in 1997, the RFPS has been working to empower

the youths in the right direction to ensure peace, progress, and development. The organisation aims at protecting and preserving the rituals, faith, traditions, and cultures of the tribes, and to get rid of social evils.

Local MLA Tesam Pongte and Changlang DC Sunny K Singh also attended the programme.