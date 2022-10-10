Guv seeks add’l funds for state

ITANAGAR, 9 Oct: Governor BD Mishra said that, as there is no loan provision from international banks and Arunachal Pradesh depends on the union government for financial assistance, “our state needs to be helped with additional funds.”

He said this during a meeting with union MoS for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Chief Secretary Dharmendra at the Raj Bhavan here on Sunday.

Khandu on his part said that “the state is appreciated by all for its financial discipline and needs additional funds.”

Dharmendra briefed the MoS on the “financial challenges of the state” and requested for “fund under special assistance for environmental, hydropower and border area development projects.”

Chaudhary, who is on a four-day maiden tour of the state from 6 October, assured the governor and the chief minister that necessary financial assistance would be provided to Arunachal. (Raj Bhavan)