National Games: Tega reaches semifinals in wushu

GANDHINAGAR, 9 Oct: Onilu Tega on Sunday beat Manisha Bhati from Uttar Pradesh and reached the semifinals of the women’s 52 kg wushu event in the ongoing National Games here in Gujarat.

She will compete with Jhanbi Mehra of Services Sports Control Board in the semifinal on Monday.

Mercy Ngaimong will also compete in the Jainshu and Qiangshu all-round event on Monday.

In boxing, Tacho Jomoh will be up against Harpeet of Chandigarh for a semifinal berth.

Earlier on the day, Yorna Rosni finished fourth in Nanquan and Nandao all-round event.

Taug Ama lost to defending champion Nikita Bhansal from Rajastahn in the 69 kg category.