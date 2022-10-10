K/Kumey police trying to win hearts

[ Bengia Ajum ]

KOLORIANG, 9 Oct: In remote Kurung Kumey district, the police are trying to win the hearts of the public with some creative programme being undertaken under the guidance of the district’s young Superintendent of Police (SP) Bomken Basar.

The Kurung Kumey police are conducting self-defence training programmes for girls, and awareness programmes on drug abuse, the POCSO Act, the Arms Act, and the Wildlife Act.

On Saturday, a self-defence training programme for girl students, named ‘Sashakti’, began at the government higher secondary school here. Over 20 girls are participating in the training.

Speaking to this daily, Basar informed that the aim of the training is to instil in the girls the ability and confidence to defend themselves against antisocial elements “and scale up in various spheres of life.”

“‘Sashakti’, a women empowerment initiative, has been conceptualised by our DGP. Through this, the police are attempting to boost the morale of our girls and also make them physically and mentally strong,” the SP said.

Earlier, from 1-3 October, over 53 girl students (of Class 6-10) of the Kasturba Gandhi Vidhyalaya here participated in a self-defence class conducted by 3 dan black belt Bengia Lilong, along with other instructors.

On Sunday, one Miling Ajing team, led by the Nyapin PS OC, visited Hiya and Sango villages in Nyapin circle, where the team apprised the villagers of drug abuse, the POCSO Act, the Arms Act, and the Wildlife Act.

The SP informed that the police, besides engaging in policing, are trying to promote the district as a tourist destination.

“There are many unexplored beautiful destinations in Kurung Kumey. Also, the work on Joram to Koloriang two-lane highway is progressing well. Once this highway is completed, Kurung Kumey can become an important tourist destination,” he said.