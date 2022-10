GUWAHATI, 10 Oct: The second meeting of the regional committees of Arunachal Pradesh (Pakke-Kessang district) and Assam (Biswanath district) was held at the Assam Staff College here on Monday.

Assam’s Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika and Arunachal’s Environment & Forest Minister Mama Natung led their committees.

Following deliberations, the committees unanimously agreed on a few resolutions to be submitted to the respective state governments.