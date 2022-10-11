Orientation prog for DPPAC members

ITANAGAR, 10 Oct: Members of the District Panchayat Performance Assessment Committees (DPPAC) are participating in an orientation programme on ‘Questionnaires for the National Panchayat Award-2023’, being conducted by the State Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (SIRD&PR) here from 10-11 October.

PR Secretary Amarnath Talwade in his inaugural address urged the participants to “change mindset to work sincerely in this field level,” and said that the panchayati raj department is “very serious on the performances on each and every programme and scheme of the various aspects of devolution of power under SPICE model.”

SIRD&PR Director Habung Lampung informed that “the training and filling up of the questionnaire for the National Panchayat Award are mandatory and time-bound, and therefore the DPPAC has significant role.”

He urged the district panchayat development officers (DPDO) attending the training to “update themselves on every relevant guideline.”

Panchayati Raj Deputy Director AG Ligu informed about the various categories of the award and “how to assess the performance of the respective panchayat.”

SIRD&PR AD Mihin Lali also spoke.

The participants include DPDOs, EEs of the works departments, child development project officers, the deputy director of school education, medical officers, and others from Lower Subansiri, Upper Subansiri, Kra Daadi, East Kameng, Namsai, Lower Dibang Valley and Dibang Valley districts.