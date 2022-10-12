Alert sounded in E/Siang as Siang river’s water level rises

PASIGHAT, 11 Oct: The East Siang district administration on Tuesday sounded an ‘alert of deluge’, owing to an unprecedented rise in the Siang river’s water level.

Earlier in the day, DC Tayi Taggu visited the river’s banks, and appealed to the people residing in low-lying areas to refrain from venturing into the river and nearby water bodies.

He, however, asked the people not to panic, saying that “the water resources and the disaster management departments are keeping a vigil on the situation and any impending danger would be informed to the people in advance.”

Taggu also directed the government officials not to leave the district headquarters, and to remain alert to deal with the situation.

Pasighat WRD EE Gonong Pertin informed that he has been in constant touch with Dibrugarh (Assam)-based Central Water Commission (CWC) EE Abhijit Kasliwal, who is in charge of the CWC’s gauging station for the Siang river at Tuting, Yingkiong and Pasighat.

Pertin said that “no abnormal water flow at upstream of Pasighat has been noticed at the CWC gauging station so far.”

He informed that, on 10 and 11 October, Pasighat town received “the second and third highest rainfall, breaking all records of the last 25 years.”

“Despite such heavy rainfall in Pasighat, the flow in the Siang river was within safe levels,” he said.

DDMO Tsangpa Tashi informed that Pasighat recorded the highest rainfall on 10 and 11 October (482 mm and 480 mm, respectively), adding that “the river is still in rising mode but flowing below the danger mark.”

He said: “The danger level is 153.96, while it measured today as 152.12. In view of continuous rainfall in the district, the SDRF teams are closely monitoring the situation by visiting all vulnerable areas under Pasighat township.”

Highway EE Dabe Perme informed that “the Pasighat-Pangin section is also blocked at 64 km.”

“NH 513, Pasighat-Siger section has been blocked at 14.700 km, 15.100 km and 16.500 km. Numerous landslides occurred along different locations in the national highway. Man and machineries are also deployed,” he informed.

Further, Power (E) EE Tarik Mize informed that heavy downpour has raised the water level of the Sille river, which led to washing away of electric poles and other electrical accessories of the 11 kv line linking Sille to 12 Mile, snapping power supply in the area.

He added that heavy rainfall is hampering maintenance and repair works. (DIPRO)