Mossang inspects under-construction STP

NAHARLAGUN, 11 Oct: Urban Development (UD) Minister Kamlung Mossang, along with UD Secretary Mitali Namchoom and Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Mayor Tame Phassang inspected the under-construction sewerage treatment plant (STP) here on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media, the minister informed that the project was started in 2018 under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation & Urban Transformation, with an estimated cost of Rs 36 crore, “but it was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The department has already released Rs 9.3 crore for setting up a network of 16 kms of pipelines. However, only 150 metres of pipelines have been connected into a network so far, and the UD department has asked the contractor to expedite the work.

“If the work does not progress as per the DPR, it will be difficult for the department also to release more funds,” the minister said.

Phassang informed that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has already imposed a fine on the IMC, owing to the absence of an STP and the delay in the project’s implementation.

“The project was initiated in 2018, but there was less progress. So, after assuming office, the new team of IMC has stressed on the authority to expedite the project,” he said.

Phassang informed also that “the NGT has extended the timeframe up to December 2023 to complete the project.”

“We will ensure that work is completed on time, and that quality is maintained. We will also keep a vigil on the fund management of the project, and any defaulter will be dealt with sternly,” the mayor said.

Among others, ULB Director Liyi Bagra, IMC Commissioner Likha Tejji, corporators, and the contractor of the project accompanied the minister.