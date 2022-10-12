Journalist’s mother passes away

ITANAGAR, 11 Oct: The media fraternity of the state on Tuesday paid tributes to late Santi Singh, mother of journalist Manoj Singh of The Arunachal Front daily.

Santi passed away on Monday, at around 2 pm, following a pressure stroke, at the Government Medical College & Hospital in Bihar. She was 75, and is survived by five sons and a daughter.

A minute’s silence was observed by the members of the Arunachal Press Club (APC), the Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists and the Arunachal Electronic & Digital Media Association at the APC here as a mark of respect to the departed soul.