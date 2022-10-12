Singhik Veteran Football Tourney starts

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 11 Oct: Thirteen teams from across the state are participating in the 6th edition of the Singhik Veteran Football Tournament, which began at the mini-outdoor stadium here in Upper Subansiri district on Tuesday.

Attending the inaugural ceremony, Daporijo MLA Taniya Soki expressed immense pleasure over the participation of players above 40 years of age in the tournament, and said that “every citizen should take care of their health by participating in games and sports.”

Baririjo ZPM Ponga Gongo also encouraged people of all ages to “take interest in games and sports to maintain healthy body.”

The tournament’s organising chairman Tapor Maying also spoke.