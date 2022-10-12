Trg prog on rabi crops cultivation

NAMSAI, 11 Oct: Thirty farmers from Alubari village benefitted from a ‘hands-on training-cum-input distribution programme for rabi maize and oilseeds’, organised here by the Basar ICAR centre and the Namsai KVK on Tuesday.

ICAR Basar Joint Director Dr H Kalita and Namsai KVK Head Dr Debasis Sasmal highlighted the problem of fall army worm in maize cultivation and techniques to control the problem.

Plant breeding scientist Dr L Touthang explained “the scientific packages of practices on rabi maize production,” while agronomy scientist Dr Badapmain Makdoh spoke about rabi oilseed production technique, and plant protection scientist Dr Madhumita Sonowal spoke on “integrated pest and diseases management practices in maize production.”

Later, maize seeds, sprayers, organic-based liquid manures, fungicides, and insecticides were distributed among the farmers.