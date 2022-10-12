AACWA seeks fund to clear pending bills

ITANAGAR, 11 Oct: The All Arunachal Contractors’ Welfare Association (AACWA) has appealed to the state government to “release funds for clearing pending bills of the contractors immediately against both central and state-sponsored schemes under various departments of the state.”

In a four-point memorandum submitted to the chief minister on Monday, the association claimed that “the state government is not releasing the funds to various working departments for the contractors’ pending bills.

“Many contractors who have completed their project works or are in the process of completion are still waiting for their payments from working agencies,” it claimed.

The AACWA also urged the state government to “give necessary direction to all the departments to add 6 percent on the balance works after 18 July, 2022 to avoid unnecessary burden on contractors.”

“GST council has increased GST rate from 12 percent to 18 percent for all supply and construction works all over India,” the association said, adding that the Nagaland government and many government agencies have already adopted the policy.

The memorandum, a copy of which was submitted to the DCM, also advocated introduction of property tax on land and buildings “to generate state revenue to manage state share of the many central government schemes.”

It also sought “equal distribution of development funds and proper selection of schemes under BE and RE.”