DC issues order for mandatory checking of vehicles to stop drug trade in Vijaynagar

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 12 Oct: In order to check drug trafficking and use of drugs in Vijaynagar, Changlang DC Sunny K Singh in an executive order issued an under Section 133(I) (f) of the Criminal Procedure Code, 1973, directed the Namdapha National Park and Tiger Reserve field director to ensure mandatory checking of vehicles, suspected persons and their belongings at the park entry point.

“Any person identified with possession of illegal drugs must be immediately handed over to local police for further action along with the exhibits,” the order read.

The deputy commissioner has also directed the sub-divisional police officer here to conduct surprise MVCP at appropriate locations in order to catch hold of peddlers carrying drugs to Vijaynagar.

Vijaynagar, the eastern-most administrative circle headquarters of Changlang district, 157 km from here is gradually becoming a hub of drug consumption and peddling. With the completion of Miao-Vijaynagar (MV) road and with regular plying of vehicles, the drug peddlers have shifted their base to the valley.

The most common route for entry of drugs into Vijaynagar valley is MV road that crosses through Namdapha National Park & Tiger Reserve.

The order has been issued after receiving numerous complaints from various organizations in Vijaynagar and Gandhigram regarding drug trafficking and consumption.

Meanwhile, All Yobin Students Union led by its president Phulichey Yobin and general secretary Firoj Yobin, in a letter to the Miao ADC has expressed deep concern over the rising cases of drug peddling and consumption in Vijaynagar circle.

The union requested the Miao administration to initiate stringent action against anyone found guilty of indulging in drug peddling and consumption.

It further requested the ADC to direct the GBs of Vijaynagar circle to take effective measures to control the use of illegal drugs.

The union has also demanded establishment of drug rehabilitation and de-addiction centres at Gandhigram and Vijaynagar.