Human trafficking second largest crime after drugs: APSCW

KHONSA, 12 Oct: Human trafficking is the second largest crime in the world after drugs and girl children, especially dropout students have been the easy target of the human traffickers.

This was stated by APSCW vice chairperson Nabam Yahi Tad during a capacity building and training programme on anti-human trafficking here in Tirap district on Wednesday.

Stating that girl children especially, dropout students are easily trafficked on the pretext of job offer, she appealed to all stakeholders to be very vigilant on recruitment of young girls as domestic help.

Tirap DC Taro Mize emphasized on the need of organizing such training programmes and asked the police to be well acquainted with the laws and be reliable.

APSCW member secretary Mabi Taipodia Jini briefed on anti-human trafficking unit, while the commission’s member Komna Moidam highlighted the role and functions of anti-human trafficking units.

The Tirap DSP briefed about the legal provision and acts to register human trafficking cases.

The National Commission for Women-sponsored prorgamme was organized in collaboration with the district administration.

On Tuesday, the APSCW team attended a one-day legal awareness workshop, which was organized by HOPE Foundation, Deomali in collaboration with district administration at Old Doidam village under Deomali sub-division.

The APSCW-sponsored workshop was supported by Doidam Welfare Society.

Later, the APSCW team visited Khonsa police station, and the One Stop Center here. (DIPRO)