Uncertainty looms over 2,000 mw SLHEP; Subansiri river triggers massive landslides in Gerukamukh

Correspondent

GOGAMUKH, 13 Oct: A turbulent Subansiri river has triggered massive landslides at the 2,000 mw Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project (SLHEP).

Torrential rain in the central Arunachal region for the last one week is not only hitting the normal life of the residents but also hampering construction of road and bridges, besides sports events and other developmental activities.

The rivers and streams of the region are in spate, which has created flood havoc in Dhemaji district in downstream Assam.

Heavy downpour in the Subansiri belt of central Arunachal is also adversely affecting the ongoing activities for the construction of the SLHEP in Gerukamukh, on the Assam-Arunachal boundary.

The surging water of the Subansiri river has triggered massive landslides at the project site, snapping road communication along the side. The turbulent flow of the river has also eroded a large portion of land on its right bank, bringing construction activities to a halt.

According to reports, the company executives of the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) are planning to construct an alternative route to reach the main dam (bundh). They are further planning to develop concrete walls on the hillsides to prevent further landslides in the affected areas.

Sources informed that the river’s wave also broke a portion of the guard wall of the power house constructed on the left bank, thereby damaging some machinery.

It may be recalled that union Power Minister Raj Kumar Singh, who visited the power house of the NHPC’s 2,000 mw power project in Gerukamukh on 14 June this year, had announced that the Subansiri project would be commissioned from early next year.

NHPC Chief Executive Director YK Subhe had also assured the people that the project would start generating power from January 2023. However, following the natural disaster, uncertainty is looming large over the much-hyped mega power project.