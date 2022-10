Almost 900 people from different political parties joined the BJP in a function held at Kaimai village in Borduria-Bogapani constituency of Tirap district. State BJP president Biyuram Wahge welcomed them into the party’s fold, in the presence of state BJP general secretary Nalong Mize, vice president Junty Singpho, Kishan Morcha president Dunggoli Libang, and others, the state BJP informed in a release.