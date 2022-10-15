PAC expresses indignation over termination of SHEP

[ Karyir Riba ]

ANINI, 14 Oct: The Project Affected Committee (PAC) under the Anon-Pani small hydroelectric project (SHEP) in Dibang Valley district has expressed indignation over the state government’s standing counsel on hydropower’s decision to terminate the 22 mw SHEP without giving the project-affected families (PAF) their due compensation.

PAC president Jando Taru said, “We have information from reliable sources that the state government’s standing counsel on hydropower has already written a letter to the JPL for termination of the project on 10.03.2021, to which the JPL has prayed for extension of one year to obtain forest clearance.”

“Our simple demand, in case the state government terminates the said hydro project, is that the beneficiaries should be paid damages as mentioned u/s 93 of the LAAR Act, 2013. This is the last time that we are submitting our grievances to the departments concerned of the state government. If our case is not given utmost attention for redressal, we are ready to fight a legal battle against them. Our next step will be to file a WPC in the high court for justice,” Taru said.

The SHEP was being built by Jindal Power Limited, mainly to provide construction power to the Etalin HEP. As per information provided by the PAC, a plot of land measuring 28.76 hectares, belonging to the Taru and Tayu clans of Aunli and Aroko villages of Etalin circle, had been acquired for the project, based on the MoA and MoU signed on 16 April, 2013.

The PAFs have claimed that the seven years’ delay in project execution has put them in a great dilemma as to whether they can continue practicing their jhum cultivation, or erect any structure on their acquired land.

“The process has not only deprived us of the rights to our own land but is also going to deprive us of our right to compensation. The damages have to be paid by the state government at any cost as per the LAAR Act 2013,” they said.