Need to create mass awareness to curb human trafficking: APSCW

CHANGLANG, 14 Oct: Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) Vice Chairperson Nabam Yahi Tad emphasised the need for creating mass awareness regarding human trafficking, in order to curb the menace.

She said this during a programme themed ‘Capacity building & training on anti-human trafficking unit’, organised by the APSCW in collaboration with the district administration here on Friday.

The APSCW has already conducted similar programmes in 10 districts of the state.

APSCW Member Secretary Mabi Taipodia Jini and member Komna Moidan spoke about the roles and functions of the anti-human trafficking units “and the crucial role of sensitising the public.”

Changlang SP Mihin Gumbo spoke about the legal provisions and Acts on human trafficking, and threw light on various case studies and practical experiences. He sought cooperation from all in reporting such cases, “which,” he said, “often go unreported.”

Advocate Rukmini Linggi dwelt on the legal and ethical roles of the women & child development department and the police with regard to human trafficking cases.

ICDS DD C Tangjang briefed the commission on “the status of working of the district child protection unit and the one-stop centre (OSC).”

Later, the APSCW team visited the OSC, the district jail, and the police station. (DIPRO)