Govt felicitates National Games medal winners

AAPWA accords rousing reception to victorious wushu team

ITANAGAR, 14 Oct: The state government on Friday felicitated the 36th National Games medal winners, coaches and officials of the state in a function in the CM’s conference hall at the state secretariat here on Friday.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu presented khadas and provided monetary awards out of pocket to all the medal winners as a token of love and encouragement.

Lifters Charu Pesi and Sambo Lapung, and wushu players Mepung Lamgu, Mercy Ngaimong, Onilu Tega and Nyeman Wangsu, who won a gold medal each, were awarded Rs 3 lakhs each, while silver medallist Realu Boo was given Rs 2 lakhs.

Wushu coach M Premchandra Sing was awarded Rs 3 lakhs in recognition of his efforts and dedication to groom the wushu players.

While felicitating the athletes, Khandu exhorted them to “work harder and aim for winning medal at international level, including Olympics.”

The chief minister said that the state government would provide fund for development of wushu and weightlifting infrastructures, “if there is a shortage,” and asked the associations to submit proposals immediately.

He also said that the state’s sports policy will be reviewed.

The chief minister asked the Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA) to “submit the sports roadmap prepared by it for development of sports in Arunachal.”

AOA president Taba Tedir, who was also present, said that the AOA has already prepared a roadmap for the development of sports in Arunachal and will be submitting it soon.

Barring lifters Lapung and Pesi, who are presently outside the state, undergoing training for the upcoming North East Olympic Games and the National Weighlifting Championships, all other medal winners were present on the occasion.

Sports Minister Mama Natung, Sports & Youth Affairs Secretary Anirudh Singh, Sports Director Tadar Appa, Sports Authority of Arunachal Chairman Byabang Taj and its vice chairman Tana Sanjeev attended the function.

Earlier, in the morning, the All Arunachal Pradesh Wushu Association (AAPWA), led by its adviser Toko Teki and president Tach Tadar, accorded a rousing reception to the triumphant wushu team at the Naharlagun railway station on their return from Gujarat.

They presented bouquets to the sportspersons and the coach, and congratulated them on their brilliant performance in the Games.

The AAPWA president lauded coach Singh for his dedication and efforts, and exhorted the players to prove their mettle again by winning medals in the upcoming second North East Olypic Games to be held in Shillong, Meghalaya, next month.

Besides the association’s officials and well-wishers, the sports director and his team of officials also arrived at the railway station to receive the team.