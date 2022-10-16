BJP playing anti-people politics: APCC

Correspondent

MEBO, 15 Oct: Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) vice president Mina Toko sharply criticised the BJP governments at the Centre and in the state for “playing anti-people politics in the country.”

Addressing a Congress party convention conducted by the Mebo Block Congress Committee at Kiyit village in East Siang district on Saturday, Toko said that “the BJP has miserably failed to keep its ritualistic promises made at the time of last elections.

“It also failed to control the price of food items and other essential commodities, which is hitting the economy of poor families,” she said.

Also criticising the BJP’s developmental policies, the Congress leader said that the BJP government “has not only introduced overlapping taxes on food and essential items but is also adopting policies in order to suppress the voice of the citizens.”

“The BJP government is collecting taxes from the poor farmers and wage earners by pushing them into economic complexity on one hand, but it is giving huge financial benefits to the capitalists and companies on the other hand. The saffron brigade is also playing divide and rule policy by polarising the people in the name of caste, community and religious identity,” Toko said, and urged the local people to “root out the BJP from power in the next election.”

The Indian National Congress is the only party in the country which can ensure safety and security of the people and economic independence of the citizens, she added.

Mebo MLA Lombo Tayeng said that the Congress party “has a stronghold in 39th Mebo constituency,” and appealed to the people to “realise the anti-people policies of the BJP government and renew their mandate towards Congress in the next elections.”

Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress secretary-general Bukjong Lego in his address alleged that the national BJP leaders “have betrayed the countrymen by making various false assurances,” while East Siang DCC president Alen Perme, ZPMs Oter Tayeng (Mebo-II) and Gumin Tayeng (Monggu Banggo) criticised “the role of the BJP governments at the Centre and in the state.”