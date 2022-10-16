Need to preserve faith, culture: Soki

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 14 Oct: Local MLA Taniya Soki on Friday stressed on the need to preserve one’s age-old culture, tradition, and faith.

Addressing a general conference of the Tagin Indigenous Faith & Preservation Society (TIFPS) here in Upper Subansiri district, the MLA apprised the participants of “the role and responsibility of every local nyibu (priest) and GB of the villages towards the upbringing of society as a whole.”

Indigenous Faith & Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) president Katung Wahge, who also attended the programme, spoke on the various works carried out by the IFCSAP in the last few years, and stressed on the importance of the recently established Nyubu-Nyigom Yerko, the indigenous school in Rang, near East Kameng HQ Seppa, and said that “it is a research institute where researchers on sanatan dharma from around the world would visit in the future to do their study.”

The programme was attended by, among others, Donyi-Polo believers of Upper Subansiri district, and members of various NGOs and organisations, including the All Upper Subansiri Nyijik Nyubu Welfare Association, the All Upper Subansiri Gaunbura Association, all the namlos and the Tagin Cultural Society.

The programme concluded with the formation of the new executive body of the TIFPS.