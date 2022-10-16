Seema Mustafa reelected as Editors’ Guild of India president

NEW DELHI, 15 Oct: The Citizen editor Seema Mustafa was on Saturday reelected unopposed as the president of the Editors’ Guild of India.

The Caravan editor Anant Nath and Sakal Media Group chief editor Shriram Pawar were also elected unopposed as general secretary and treasurer of the guild.

The announcement was made by a three-member election committee comprising Rajdeep Sardesai, Vijay Naik, and QW Naqvi.

The executive committee, at its meeting on 23 September, had commended the work by the office bearers.

Hard News editor Sanjay Kapoor and Nath were general secretary and treasurer for 2020-21. (PTI)