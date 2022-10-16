Dist level Yuva Ustav organised

ZIRO, 15 Oct: The Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK) organised a district level Yuva Utsav here in Lower Subansiri district on Friday with events such as writing contest, painting contest, mobile photography contest, declamation contest, cultural presentations, and a ‘yuva samvaad’.

Among others, Agriculture Minister Tage Taki, Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime, and DSP Ojin Lego attended the programme and interacted with the students during the yuva samvaad.

Prize money was given to the winners of all the competitive events. The winners will participate in the state level Yuva Utsav, NYK district youth officer Roshan Kumar informed in a release.

In Itanagar, the NYK organised the Yuva Utsav at the DK Convention Hall, with the aim of “forming a fraternity of young artists, writers, photographers and orators under the mentorship of experts.”

The celebration featured similar events as those held in Ziro. Certificates, along with prizes were distributed among the winners of all the contests.

The programme was attended by, among other, ICR DC Talo Potom, Assistant Registrar Gomar Basar, third dan karate black belt Johny Mangkhiya, and others.