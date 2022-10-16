Sit-in underway over allegations against AAC c’person

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 15 Oct: The Arunachal Bachao Andolan Committee (ABAC), in collaboration with the Capital Complex Youth Welfare Association, is staging a sit-in at the tennis court here since Friday to protest against “the allegation levelled against the chairperson of Arunachal Against Corruption (AAC), Toko Sheetal, that she was involved in flesh trade, as reported by Akhilesh Pratap Singh, from News Eye India, a digital portal.”

This was the second day of the committee’s dharna.

Speaking to The Arunachal Times, ABAC secretary Linjum Marde said that they have “initiated the andolan committee, seeking justice for Toko Sheetal,” and added that “we will be continuing our protest unless the demands placed by the AAC team are heard and their voice reaches Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

“We seek immediate justice for Toko Sheetal and the other members of the AAC,” the protestors said.

Besides the arrest of Singh, the two groups are demanding probes by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate into the allegation, Marde said.

Citing the YouTuber Paras Singh incident of last year, one of the protestors said, “Since the government took prompt action and arrested Singh, why are the police not taking any action against Akhilesh Pratap Singh?”

The capital police meanwhile informed that more than five FIRs have been lodged at the Itanagar police stations against Akhilesh Pratap Singh for alleging that the AAC chairperson was running a sex racket.

The two groups are also demanding the arrest of an Arunachali boy and an Arunachali girl who had earlier made similar allegations against Sheetal on social media.

Following the allegations, the police have issued a summons to Sheetal.