Quality edn and development synonymous: Rina

PASIGHAT, 15 Oct: “Quality education and development have become synonymous with each other,” said Nari-Koyu MLA Kento Rina while addressing the 6th convocation ceremony of the Apex Professional University (APU) here in East Siang district on Saturday.

The MLA encouraged the students to be “the torchbearers of academic excellence and work ethics in all walks of life,” and advised them to be kind and make wise choices in their lives, “because your choices will make a difference not only to yourselves but to the community at large.”

“While our education system is more result-oriented, focus should actually be on attaining excellence, rather than scoring good marks in the exams,” he added.

APU vice chancellor Dr P Ajith Kumar emphasised on “the importance of Indian knowledge system in modern life,” and urged the students to “have the courage and commitment to encourage innovations in operative and regulatory systems to meet the diversified needs of developing India.”

132 students received their degrees during the convocation ceremony.

The chancellor of the university, Acharya Dhanwant Singh, was also present. (DIPRO)