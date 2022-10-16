Trg for in-service govt medical practitioners

NAHARLAGUN, 15 Oct: A batch of six doctors will undergo training in ultrasonography as part of a six-month ultrasound training course for in-service government medical practitioners of the state, which began at the TRIHMS medical college and hospital here on Saturday.

The first batch of doctors will also be imparted training in interpretation of ECG in acute cardiac events, and use of bedside laboratory diagnostic treatment.

Addressing the inaugural programme, TRIHMS Director Dr Moji Jini suggested to the trainees to “take full advantage of the training course and serve the needy patients of the state.”

The induction programme was attended by TRIHMS Dean Dr Shyamal Kumar Bhattacharya, TRIHMS Hospital CMS Dr D Raina, Family Welfare Deputy Director Dr Amping Perme Ete, and TRIHMS Hospital MS Dr T Kaki.