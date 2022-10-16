DC advocates waste mgmt practices

BASAR, 15 Oct: Leparada DC Mamata Riba appealed to the people of the district to “adopt zero waste management practices” by totally avoiding the use of non-biodegradable plastic and polyethylene products at the individual level.

Riba called for ensuring proper implementation of the ban on single-use plastic carry bags of thickness below 75 microns in the entire district.

On Friday, the DC held a consultative meeting with all the shopkeepers, vendors, sector presidents and secretaries and market committee officials regarding implementation of cleanliness programmes in and around Basar town, and making the township area a plastic-free zone.

Riba suggested segregating dry waste and wet waste at the source and vermicomposting of wet waste “at the individual and household level.”

The DC urged the participants to “cooperate with the department in implementation of the sanitation byelaws of 2021 approved by the DUDA governing body members and all stakeholders during a consultative meeting which was held in September last year

for smooth implementation of the sanitation programmes in Basar town.”

Later, the DC distributed smart vendors’ identity cards and certificates of vending to the registered urban street vendors.

During the meeting, it was decided that the market committee secretaries and ward presidents and secretaries of Basar urban town will create awareness through IEC activities on ‘Total solid waste management and sanitation byelaws’.

Monthly garbage collection fees will be collected by the urban development & housing (UD&H) department from every household and shopkeeper of Basar urban town at fixed rates from the current month onwards, it was resolved.

It was further decided that the UD&H department will take all necessary steps to make the entire township an open defecation-free zone, while the district administration will issue an order prohibiting rearing of cattle within the township area.

The problem of drainage within the township will be attended to by the UD&H department.

Earlier, UD&H Assistant Engineer Tomo Lomi briefed the participants on the objective of the meeting, while UD&H Executive Engineer Nabam Kai highlighted the department’s roles and responsibilities.

UD&H Assistant Engineer Limi Basar also spoke. (DIPRO)