Awareness prog on RTI held

DAPORIJO, 17 Oct: HoDs, PIOs, APIOs and RTI activists participated in an ‘awareness-cum-sensitisation programme on RTI’, organised here in Upper Subansiri district by the Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission (APIC) on Monday as part of the RTI Week and celebration of the APIC’s foundation day.

During the programme, CSIC Rinchin Dorjee urged the officials to “discharge their duties diligently while furnishing RTI information to the RTI seekers and ensure to furnish information in a timely manner.”

State Information Commissioner Gumjum Haider clarified confusions related to RTI and other issues, and informed that “RTI shall not be entertained by PIOs and APIOs from Chakma-Hajongs, since they do not possess Indian citizenship certificate.”

The PIOs and the APIOs spoke about the “harassment and personal grudges” faced by them from information seekers, and sought “reformation for smooth accountability in the future.” (DIPRO)