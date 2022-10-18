Eye screening prog conducted

RAGA, 17 Oct: As many as 464 patients benefitted from an eye screening programme organised by the Kamle District Health Society (DHS) at the district hospital here and at the Boasimla PHC recently.

Forty-one patients were referred for cataract surgery.

DRCHO Dr Kapu Sopin informed that “74 cataract patients had been detected during a ‘health mela eye screening’ conducted in April at the Murimugli CHC and the Mite PHC.”

Among others, East Kameng district hospital ophthalmologist Dr Taw Dipu, doctors from Kamle district, ASHAs, and medical staffers conducted the programme, according to a release.