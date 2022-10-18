MoS reviews status of projects

NAMSAI, 17 Oct: Union MoS for MSME Bhanupratap Singh Verma reviewed the status of all the schemes launched by the central and state governments under the aspirational district programme of the NITI Aayog, in a meeting here on Monday.

Stressing on “giving impetus to the use of governmental telecom connectivity services as much as possible,” Verma called for “financial inclusion in the district and increasing the CD ratio of banks.”

Commending the state government’s decision to provide “target-based kisan credit cards,” he assured to “take up the matter of shortage of field staffs in the banks and unavailability of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana in the state with the ministry concerned.”

Verma also stressed on proper functioning of the common service centres in the district, saying that it would “benefit the villagers by providing them services at their doorsteps.”

Taking note of the absence of vocational training providers in the district, “which in turn acts as a hindrance in successful implementation of the PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana,” Verma assured to raise the matter with the ministry concerned.

He said also that skill development training should be imparted as per the district plan “only for real benefit of the denizens.”

On being informed about the “shortage of irrigation and sabji mandis in the district” by Lekang MLA Jummum Ete Deori, the minister said that he would take up this matter also.

Verma earlier inspected various projects under the JJM, Saubhagya, Amrit Sarovar, etc.

Among others, Namsai ADC S Mining, ZPC Nang U Mancheykhun, and SP DW Thongon attended the meeting. (DIPRO)