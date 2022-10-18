S&R team recovers Mra, Dao’s belongings

[ Bengia Ajum ]

SEPPA, 17 Oct: The 13-member search and rescue (S&R) team that had set out to locate missing Everester Tapi Mra and his assistant Niku Dao recovered personal belongings of Mra and Dao from an area beyond Camp 2 of Mt Khyarii Satam in East Kameng district on Monday.

The team, which included mountaineers Tagit Sorang and Taru Hai, recovered equipment like GPS sets, mobile phones, tents, boots, sticks, sleeping bags, torches, walkie-talkies, Indian flags, and other mountaineering equipment belonging to the duo.

The items were covered in a thick layer of snow and the team had to dig them out. The area is reportedly witnessing heavy snowfall.

The team also spotted the footsteps of Mra and Dao in the Camp 2 area, but could not confirm whether the two are alive, as they found no signs of human presence.

“The team has returned to Camp 1 and will slowly walk towards Seppa from Tuesday onwards. The operation has to be suspended as the weather has deteriorated and the area is witnessing heavy snowfall. The snow has reached the base camp,” said Dosh Dasi of the Tagin Cultural Society, who spoke to Tagit Sorang over satellite phone.

Dasi has been coordinating the rescue operation since the beginning. “Next year, we will again plan to resume the operation. The team is returning to Seppa with a heavy heart. I spoke to them over satellite phone and they were all crying and feeling emotional. They all wanted to continue the operation but no one could fight against nature. The weather has turned very dangerous,” added Dosi.

Mra and Dao have been missing since 17 August, after they had set out to climb Mt Khyarii Satam. The 13-member S&R team had left Seppa on the 7th of this month to resume the operation.

Earlier, the district administration had called off the foot-based S&R operation on 6 September. Due to incessant rain, the porters, army personnel, and officers could not cross the Wapriyang Bung river, due to which the operation was called off. On 21 September, an S&R operation conducted with the support of the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force was also called off by the district administration, citing bad weather.

The family members of Mra had repeatedly alleged that the East Kameng district administration did not do enough to carry out a successful search and rescue operation. The latest S&R operation was conducted at the initiative of Mra’s family members.