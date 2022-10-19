ICR DA adopts step to recycle e-waste

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 18 Oct: In its bid to address the environmental challenges posed by mounting electronic waste, or e-waste, the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) district administration has adopted an environment-friendly step of recycling the e-waste accumulated in its office.

Towards this, arrangement for safe collection of e-waste was made with M/s Madee Green Solutions, an authorised partner of the Hulladek Recycling Pvt Ltd, Kolkata, which is registered as a producer responsibility organisation with the Central Pollution Control Board.

The e-waste accumulated in the DC office in Chandranagar here was handed over to the collection and storage firm by Itanagar ADC Jiken Bomjen on Tuesday.

The DA said that “all e-wastes, such as computer items, ACs, refrigerators, televisions, washing machines, printers, photocopy machines, batteries, UPS’, electrical lamps, etc, should not be indiscriminately disposed of but be scientifically collected, stored, processed and recycled to prevent pollution and to protect the environment.”