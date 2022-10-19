CHIMPU, 18 Oct: Thirty-two secondary and higher secondary students from different schools of the Itanagar Capital Region, including 10 hearing impaired students from the Donyi Polo Mission School for the Hearing & Visually Impaired (DPMSHVI), participated in a ‘state level’ painting competition organised by the social justice & empowerment and tribal affairs (SJETA) department at the DPMSHVI here on Tuesday.

The competition, which had two themes – ‘Freedom fighters of Arunachal Pradesh and their contribution’ and ‘Drug abuse and its impact on tribal society – to choose from, was aimed at creating awareness among the students about the unsung freedom fighters of the state, and on the ill-effects of drug abuse and its impacts on the society, the SJETA department informed in a release.

Evan Shestha (VKV Nirjuli) was adjudged the first prize winner, while Minam Tamut (DPMSHVI) stood second, and Kipa Nanu (VKV Nirjuli) took the third prize.

Tumgum Karbak (VKV Nirjuli) and Yumlam Kakang (VKV Nirjuli) won consolation prizes.

The cash prizes, along with certificates and mementoes, will be given to the winners by the SJETA department “on a convenient date or occasion, to be decided by the department,” it said.