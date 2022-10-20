GP member alleges fake enrolment under MGNREGA

ITANAGAR, 19 Oct: At least 40 percent of the government employees have enrolled themselves in the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Generation Act (MGNREGA), while remaining 60 percent of them are below 18 years of age under Nyomi Panchayat, Tali circle, Kra Dadi district.

Gram Panchayat member of Magney Nyodo Segment, Tagru Mali made these allegations in a letter addressed to the rural development director recently. The GP member in his letter also sought cancellation of the fake enrollment.

Mali also claimed that for the past two years no members enrolled in the MGNREGA job cards have attended the work despite several calls and notices by the GPM.

“There are 244 MGNREGA job holders in Nyomi Panchayat under the Magney-Nyodo segment of which, only about 15 members join the work,” added Mali.