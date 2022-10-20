NABARD-supported SDP &MEDP concludes in Changlang

CHANGLANG, 19 Oct: The month-long NABARD-sponsored skill development programme (SDP) on “unarmed security guard” for rural unemployed youths and 15-day micro enterprise development programme (MEDP) on bakery and food products for SHGs concluded at Multipurpose Hall here on Tuesday.

More than 30 youths underwent the unarmed security guard training.

Personnel from Arunachal Pradesh police imparted training on traffic management, firefighting etc.

Similarly, 30 members from different SHGs formed under NERCORMP were trained on different bakery products along with the proper method of packaging and selling. The training programme was arranged in such a way that they could start their own ventures.

Attending the valedictory function, Changlang DC Sunny K Singh advised the SHG members to start their own entrepreneurship. Singh suggested the trained youths to find job in other states and learn new things. He advised them to save money from their earnings so that they can start new business, whenever they return to their district.

NABARD DDM Kamal Roy highlighted different developmental initiatives of NABARD to help the rural masses in farm and off-farm sectors.

During the programme, SHG members displayed various bakery products.

The programme ended with distribution of the certificates to the trainees.