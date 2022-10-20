NNPGs, NSCN-IM to form Council of Naga Relationships and Cooperation

ITANAGAR, 19 Oct: The Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) and the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN/NSCN-IM) have agreed to form a ‘Council of Naga Relationships and Cooperation’ to explore at the earliest realistic ways for Nagas to move forward on the basis of Naga historical and political rights.

The decision was taken during a two-day meeting in Kolkata, West Bengal between the members of the two groups under the initiative of Forum for Naga Reconciliation.

The meeting was held on 17 and 18 October with a renewed spirit of commitment in view of the ‘Naga people’s yearning for reconciliation and unity in purpose,’ NNPGs convenor N Kitovi Zhimomi and NSCN -IM vice president Tongmeth Wangnao, said in a joint press statement.

“Taking forward the September Joint Accordant’s resolve to chart a path forward, we have agreed to form the Council of Naga Relationships and Cooperation led by the Convenor of NNPGs and Chairman of NSCN to explore, at the earliest, realistic ways for Nagas to move forward on the basis of Naga historical and political rights,” it said.

“Understanding the urgency to rise above our present condition, the NNPGs and the NSCN are committing

ourselves to the values of truth, forgiveness, justice, and peace as the discerning power to help us choose a shared future over the divisions of the past. We urge the Naga public to jointly participate and support this process of shaping and building this future together,” the statement added.