GoAP, NITI Aayog and Reach to Teach Foundation organize workshop to finalize post-NAS interventions for learning enhancement in state

ITANAGAR, 19 Oct: A two-day visioning workshop organized by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), GoAP for pedagogy and district coordinators to finalize the post-National Achievement Survey (NAS) interventions and set into motion a three-year school transformation process in the state, concluded here on Wednesday.

The workshop was inaugurated by SPD ISSE-cum-SCERT Arunachal Pradesh director Pige Ligu on Tuesday last.

On the second day of the workshop, minister for education Taba Tedir launched the ‘Exams and Beyond – Toolkit for Secondary Students and Teachers’- a resource to help students meet their exams with confidence and a sense of calm.

Earlier this year, the state government signed a tripartite statement of intent (SoI) with NITI Aayog and Reach to Teach Foundation to bring about a large-scale school education transformation initiative under NITI Aayog’s Development Support Services for States (DSSS) initiative. The Foundation is providing academic/technical expertise to the state government on improving teaching and learning outcomes in government schools. The main vehicle for the implementation of Sustainable Action for Transforming Human Capital in Education (SATH) in Arunachal Pradesh will be Mission LEAP (Learning Enhancement for Arunachal Pradesh) through which the state government will be launching an education transformation initiative for more than 3,000 government schools.

This announcement comes on the heels of NAS 2021 findings highlighting the significant learning loss induced by the pandemic, the performance disparity between rural and urban schools and the digital difficulties incurred by students.

Highlighting the importance of the collaborative workshop, Tedir said, “To develop education in Arunachal Pradesh we need to train our teachers properly, only then will students receive proper education. This project is the first of its kind in the state.”

Talking about the partnership, Reach to Teach CEO Ratna Viswanathan said, “Quality education is a key developmental and policy milestone. The current initiative aims at enhancing learning outcomes by focusing on the foundational literacy and numeracy ability of students. We want to create an ecosystem that fosters a mutually collaborative relationship between teachers, students, parents and the extended community.”

Commissioner education Padmini Singla also spoke.

The various facilitated discussions, group work, experiential sessions held during the visioning workshop led to the drafting of a vision statement, setting key priorities from NAS-2021 and the development of a roadmap including a post-NAS plan. The roadmap will bridge the gap focusing on strategies goals and barriers and the way forward as envisaged in Mission LEAP. (DIPR)