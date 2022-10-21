AITF mourns Potom’s demise

ITANAGAR, 20 Oct: The Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum (AITF) deeply mourned the demise of UD&H SE (HQ) and Galo Welfare Society general secretary Marcony Potom (54), who passed away in a hospital in Guwahati (Assam) on 19 October, following a heart attack he’d suffered on 13 October.

Recalling Potom as “a gentleman par excellence with a simple nature and straightforward personality,” the AITF in a condolence message on Thursday said that he was “a soft spoken and compassionate officer with treasures of wisdom on social, cultural and community issues of our state.”

“The AITF was expecting to engage his service and wisdom in the CBOs’ forum for the greater interest of the state, but his sudden demise has created a vacuum in the confederation of the apex CBOs’ forum,” it said.

Members of the AITF and its federating CBOs paid floral tributes to the deceased at his official residence on Wednesday, before his mortal remains were taken to Aalo (West Siang) for the last rites.

The forum expressed heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.