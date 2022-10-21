Pangin GP organises mahila sabha

PANGIN, 20 Oct: The Pangin gram panchayat (GP) organised a ‘mahila sabha’ at the Moruk dere here in Siang district on Wednesday.

Chaired by Pangin GPC Oyini Dupak, the meeting was attended by APSCW Chairperson Kenjum Pakam, APSCW Member Secretary Sangeeta Yirang, Adi Bane Ane Kebang (ABAK) president Onam Darang Pertin, and CO Niyang Pertin, among others.

“Mahila sabha is a village level platform to discuss issues plaguing women, give voice to and increase participation of women at the level of grassroots democracy, thereby meeting the objectives of localisation of the Sustainable Development Goals’ Theme 9, ie, ‘Engendered development in villages’,” the CO said.

Pakam in her address said that “women groups have a great role in changing the society and fighting successfully against social evils such as alcoholism, polygamy, domestic violence, etc. As women, we have the power to mould the future of society.”

The APSCW member secretary explained the Arunachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Act, 2018 and the roles and functions of the gram panchayats. She urged the women to “participate in gram sabhas and support the PRI members and government officials in developmental endeavours.”

The ABAK president urged mothers to “raise their children equally, irrespective of gender.”

“For a society to move forward, men and women should enjoy equal status,” she said. (DIPRO)