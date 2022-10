SADDLE, 20 Oct: More than 380 beneficiaries from Saddle, Jerigaon, Khoina, Duithing, Rurang and Dinchang villages availed services provided by government departments during a Seva Aap Ke Dwar (SAKD) 2.0 camp organised here in West Kameng district on Thursday. Among others, DC Karma Lekhi attended the camp. (DIPRO)