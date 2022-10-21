DA chalks out roadmap for 4G connectivity in Anjaw

HAWAI, 20 Oct: The Anjaw district administration in a coordination meeting with all administrative officers here on Thursday chalked out a roadmap for 4G connectivity in the district.

“Despite all odds, we shall not stop in doing better things for the district in every possible way,” Anjaw DC Talo Jerang said in his address.

He informed that, “till date, telecommunication is limited to certain patches in the district and the district administration is in constant touch with all the stakeholders for 4G connectivity from Airtel and BSNL in the district.”

Jerang added that, “at present, installation of Airtel towers is being done in villages, and the BSNL has also proposed for installation of its tower in the district.”

He directed all administrative officers to “convene a meeting with the villagers for donation of land free of cost, and locate any government land or establishment for installation of towers in the earmarked villages by the telecommunication agency.”

The Seva Aap Ke Dwar 2.0 programme was also discussed. (DIPRO)