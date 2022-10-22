Khel Mahotsav organised

WALONG/KIBITHU, 21 Oct: The Indian Army’s Dao Division under the Spear Corps organised a ‘Khel Mahotsav’ here in Anjaw district from 19 to 21 October as part of the diamond jubilee celebration of the Battle of Walong.

Teams from Walong (Walong Warriors), Kibithu (Kibithu Killers), Kaho (Kaho Crushers) and Karoti (Karoti Knights) participated in the sports festival with enthusiasm.

Football, volleyball, cricket, table tennis and badminton tournaments were organised during the festival.

“The khel mahotsav was an initiative aimed at improving sports and games culture at the grassroots level,” stated Tezpur (Assam)-based Defence PRO Lt Col AS Walia in a release.