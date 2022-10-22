Workshop for teachers held

DIYUN, 21 Oct: More than 80 teachers from 30 government primary and upper primary schools participated in a workshop on their ‘targetted lesson objectives for the next two months, ending January’, at the community hall here in Changlang district recently.

The workshop was conducted by the India Foundation for Education Transformation as part of its ongoing ‘school transformation and foundation literacy and numeracy’ partnership with the Changlang district administration.

The teachers were given academic materials, including handbooks containing contextualised weekly plans and day-wise lesson plans with specific lesson objectives.