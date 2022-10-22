Smartphones distributed to AWWs

BARIRIJO, 21 Oct: Eighty-six smartphones with SIM cards, memory cards, power banks, and post-paid unlimited Airtel internet service were distributed among the anganwadi workers (AWW) of the ICDS project here in Upper Subansiri district.

Baririjo ZPM Ponga Gongo and Circle Officer Miti Gongo distributed the phones and other items during a ‘Poshan tracker training-cum-launching of Poshan tracker application’ programme held here recently.

The ZPM advised the AWWs to “discharge their duties honestly with dedication, so that no newborn infants should be left out under this Poshan Abhiyan.”

He gave assurance that he would adopt one of the anganwadi centres under the Baririjo ICDS project.

The circle officer, and Baririjo CDPO Rimo Doni also spoke. (DIPRO)