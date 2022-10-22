Police pay homage to martyrs

Staff Reporter

BANDERDEWA, 21 Oct: Seventy-four police personnel died on duty from 1978 till date in Arunachal Pradesh.

Remembering the police persons who died on duty, every year, on 21 October, the police department throughout the country celebrates the commemoration day and pays homage to the jawans who laid down their lives.

IGP (Law & Order) Chukhu Apa on Friday took part in the commemoration day function organised at the Police Training Centre here in Papum Pare district.

A wreath of honour was laid at the memorial to the martyrs by the IGP, which was followed by a gun salute.

On 21 October, 1959, 10 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force were encircled by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) near Ladakh’s Hot Springs area, and the 10 jawans laid down their lives fighting against the PLA. The day commemorates that sacrifice.

Meanwhile, 261 police personnel across India died on duty from 1 September, 2021 to 31 August, 2022.