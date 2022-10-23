APUWJ condemns L/Subansiri DC’s diktat

ITANAGAR, 22 Oct: The Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) has condemned Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime’s attempt to regulate certain conditions of service of working journalists, and his questioning the professional integrity of working journalists by terming them “immature” and “intruder.”

“The order issued by the DC on 22 October against the fourth pillar is a move to suppress the freedom of the press. It clearly indicates that the DC is trying to suppress the voice of the press. The APUWJ condemns the allegations made against the media fraternity of the state and demands invalidation of the order as soon as possible,” it said.

The union said that journalists have every right to question anyone, irrespective of gender, profession, and official status. “Ordering journalists and citizens regarding what and how questions can be asked of the authorities is akin to issuing a diktat in an authoritarian regime,” the APUWJ said.

It said that the journalists are well aware of media ethics and have been working cordially along with the state government for many decades. “The order issued by the DC itself is immature and an effort to intrude into the rights of journalists,” it said.

The APUWJ questioned why a journalist should approach the DIPRO when the authorised person to speak to the media is the deputy commissioner.

“Are DIPROs authorised to comment on behalf of DCs on any and every administrative matter? If so, the said DC should issue a notification directing his DIPRO to speak on behalf of the DC on every matter to avoid meeting journalists. In such case, the DC should also direct his DIPRO to accurately and thoroughly answer all questions raised by journalists, instead of simply saying ‘No comments’ or ‘will have to ask the DC’,” the APUWJ said.

The APUWJ has learnt that a reporter for News Z Channel-Digital, Priyanka Rai, had questioned the DC regarding the absence of government officials during office hours. “A simple verbal answer would have sufficed in the matter. Instead, the DC later issued an order in response to the question put forth.

“This immature and childish act is unbecoming and the APWUJ condemns such dictatorial acts,” it said.

The APUWJ has further learnt that it was the DC himself who had issued the order, dated 13 October, 2022, where it was mentioned that every government official should arrive at office by 9 am.

“Hence, the question placed by the reporter was in context of his order. So, the APUWJ as a collective finds it difficult to comprehend the immaturity in the question or any act of intrusion.

In fact, the union questions the DC as to how a journalist is attacking someone’s personal liberty and freedom simply by asking questions that relates to his order,” the APUWJ said.